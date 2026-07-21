Pa. Justices Reject Prior Case, End 'Open Fields Doctrine'

By Parker Quinlan ( July 21, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday issued stronger protections for private property owners, holding that the state's charter protects against an "open fields doctrine" that allows state game authorities to search a property without a warrant for game violations....
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