2nd Circ. Won't Be Savior For 'Made In Heaven' Koons IP Case

By Theresa Schliep ( July 21, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday declined to save a prop and set designer's suit accusing artist Jeff Koons of copyright infringement with his "Made in Heaven" series from the late 20th century, saying the prominence of the works should have gotten the designer's attention sooner....
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