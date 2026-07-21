Humana 401(k) Forfeiture Suit Will Wait For 6th Circ. Appeal
By Susan Smiley ( July 21, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against health insurance provider Humana alleging the company misallocated millions from employee 401(k) forfeitures was paused by a Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday to wait for the outcome of a similar suit against regional grocery giant Meijer currently awaiting a ruling in the Sixth Circuit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.