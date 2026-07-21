7th Circ. Told To Keep Judge's MAGA Firing Fight In Fed. Court

By Celeste Bott ( July 21, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A retired judge looking to hold the Illinois Supreme Court liable for canceling his temporary reinstatement over a pro-MAGA opinion column told the Seventh Circuit Monday that his case belongs in federal court, saying he has no unbiased state court forum because his claims "would inevitably reach defendants themselves."...
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