Capital One Defeats Credit Cardholder's Usury Suit In Md.

By Gina Kim ( July 21, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Capital One beat a proposed usury class action alleging it charged credit card account holders excessive interest without an agreement to do so, after a Maryland federal judge said Monday the plaintiff's credit card agreement was a validly formed contract allowing the bank to unilaterally change its terms, including interest rates....
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