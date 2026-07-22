DC Bar Leaders Say DOJ Ethics Suit Encourages Misconduct

By Emily Sawicki ( July 22, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., attorney regulators continue to garner support in their effort to toss a Justice Department's lawsuit over alleged "weaponizing" of executive branch lawyer discipline, with D.C. bar organizations, scores of legal scholars and more than 500 former DOJ attorneys backing the disciplinary authorities....
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