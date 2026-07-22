Fannie Mae Drops $28M Suit Over Senior Living Loans Default

By Sydney Price ( July 22, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Fannie Mae has voluntarily dropped the remaining claims in its lawsuit accusing borrower Affinity Living Communities of defaulting on $28.3 million worth of loans from the government-backed lender, telling the court the appointed receivership had achieved its purpose....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.