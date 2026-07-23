Barnes & Thornburg Adds White Collar Atty Trio In Dallas, DC

By Lynn LaRowe ( July 23, 2026, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP said Thursday it has added three new partners, two in Dallas from Vedder and one in Washington, D.C., from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, increasing the firm's white collar, compliance and investigations practice to 18 former assistant U.S. attorneys....
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