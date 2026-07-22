EV Battery Co. Misled Investors On Expansion, Suit Says
By Sydney Price ( July 22, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Electric vehicle-battery manufacturer Microvast Holdings Inc. has been accused of misleading investors about production delays at its China facility and concealing the reasons why several of its chief financial officers departed the company over a three-year period....
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