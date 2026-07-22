Allstate Says No Coverage For Fatal Drunken Driving Accident

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 22, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Allstate told a Pennsylvania federal court it has no duty to defend an individual facing underlying suits over a fatal drunken driving accident, saying coverage is excluded under his parents' homeowners policy because of his alleged furnishing of alcohol to minors involved in the incident....
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