NJ Judge Says ICE Can't Detain Man Leaving Voluntarily
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 22, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Wednesday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a Colombian man it continued to detain after it had prevented the man from voluntarily leaving the country in line with an immigration judge's order....
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