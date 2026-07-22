Cars.com Sabotaged $88M Earnout, Chancery Suit Says
By Jarek Rutz ( July 22, 2026, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Cars.com is facing a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court accusing the online marketplace of deliberately undermining the growth of automotive wholesale auction platform DealerClub after acquiring it in a deal that left most of the purchase price contingent on future performance....
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