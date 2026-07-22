Spirit Can Sell NYC Gate Slots To JetBlue For $58.5M In Ch. 11
By Clara Geoghegan ( July 22, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday approved the sale of 22 gate slots at LaGuardia Airport to JetBlue for $58.5 million following a 14-hour auction as defunct Spirit Airlines liquidates in Chapter 11....
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