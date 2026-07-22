Altria, Juul Ask 9th Circ. To Nix Antitrust Classes

By Matthew Perlman ( July 22, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Altria and Juul are urging the Ninth Circuit to undo a class certification ruling in an antitrust case over Altria's past investment in the e-cigarette maker, saying the classes include disparate groups of purchasers from across the country....
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