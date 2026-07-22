5th Circ. Stays Lower Orders In 90-Day Bond Hearing Review
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 22, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit granted the Trump administration's request to pause several habeas judgments while the court reconsiders whether the federal government has the authority to detain noncitizens for more than 90 days without providing a bond hearing....
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