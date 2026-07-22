Lockheed Guard Wants Video In Gun Handling Dispute
By Corey Rothauser ( July 22, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A former Sikorsky Aircraft security officer has asked a Connecticut state court to order Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. and parent company Lockheed Martin Corp. to turn over surveillance footage that he says is critical to determining whether he can bring legal claims over his termination after his union declined to take his grievance to arbitration....
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