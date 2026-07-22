Two Chubb, Lowe's Experts Barred In $90M Settlement Fight

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 22, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge barred respective appellate experts for a Chubb unit and Lowe's from testifying at an upcoming trial over coverage for an underlying $90 million wrongful death settlement, finding their opinions are irrelevant to the issues that will be before the jury....
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