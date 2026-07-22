Subcontractor Says Lockheed Ignored Claims In Dismissal Bid
By Zach Dupont ( July 22, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Lockheed Martin subcontractor said the court can't dismiss the bulk of its claims accusing the defense contractor of failing to pay back costs incurred from another subcontractor's alleged failures because the company's motion to dismiss mischaracterizes the complaint's allegations, according to a response brief filed Tuesday....
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