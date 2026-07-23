Textile Print Co. Kornit Gets First OK For $19.5M Investor Deal
By Sydney Price ( July 23, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has preliminarily approved a nearly $20 million deal resolving class action claims alleging textile technology company Kornit Digital Ltd. and its executives misled investors about its financial prospects and concealed customer issues that affected the business....
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