9th Circ. Says BIA Rightly Nixed Father's Bid To Stay In US

By Gina Kim ( July 22, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled the Board of Immigration Appeals correctly denied an application from a father who said he had to stay in the U.S. to care for his children, finding Wednesday his son, who turned 21 during the pendency of his father's appeal, can't support his father's eligibility for removal cancellation....
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