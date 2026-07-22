Cessna Maker Wants Cockpit Recording For Fatal Crash Case
By Aaron Keller ( July 22, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Textron Aviation Inc. wants a Connecticut state judge to order the National Transportation Safety Board to release a two-hour-long cockpit voice recording from a Cessna airplane that crashed into an industrial campus shortly after takeoff, saying the full recording is necessary for fair trials in wrongful death and insurance disputes....
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