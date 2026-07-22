Cambia Health Hit With FCA Suit Over Medicare Fraud Claims

By Ben Adlin ( July 22, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Cambia Health Solutions Inc. stole millions of dollars from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over more than a decade by submitting fraudulent diagnostic information to the government, according to a whistleblower's False Claims Act lawsuit unsealed by a Seattle federal judge this week....
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