Organ Network, Hospital Sued Over Racial Kidney Criteria
By Rachel Riley ( July 22, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A kidney disease patient launched a proposed class action in Washington federal court Tuesday accusing the United Network for Organ Sharing and Seattle hospital operator Swedish Health Services of using a flawed race-based adjustment when scoring kidney functioning, hindering Black patients' chances of getting a transplant for years....
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