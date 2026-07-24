DOL E-Delivery Push Pleases Mgmt. And Worker Attys Alike
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 24, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Recently proposed U.S. Department of Labor regulations that would encourage e-delivery of employee health plan documents are winning plaudits from both sides of the benefits bar for potentially streamlining the process and augmenting online transparency. ...
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