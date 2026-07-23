Ford Can't Ditch Bulk Of F-150 Oil Guzzling Defect Suit

By Mike Curley ( July 23, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge won't let Ford Motor Co. escape a proposed class action alleging its F-150 vehicles shipped with an engine defect causing excessive oil consumption, finding there is enough evidence to show that Ford was aware of the defect and failed to disclose it to buyers....
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