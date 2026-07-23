Colo. Real Estate Co. Data Breach Deal Gets Initial OK
By MJ Koo ( July 23, 2026, 11:13 AM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge gave an initial green light to a settlement resolving claims brought by thousands of residents who said their personal data was exposed in a December 2024 data breach at a real estate management company....
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