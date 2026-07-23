USDA Workers Seek Injunction Over Religious Messaging

By Katherine Smith ( July 23, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The National Federation of Federal Employees and a group of federal workers urged a California federal court to halt the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture from sending "proselytizing" religious messages to agency employees by email, arguing the messages are unconstitutional and causing irreparable harm....
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