Firm Must Share Sanctions In Door IP Suit, Fed. Circ. Says

By Elliot Weld ( July 23, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to let a law firm off the hook for about $23,000 in sanctions implemented by a federal judge for not complying with a discovery order in a door manufacturing patent case, ruling that the judge did not improperly rely on a letter the firm said he did....
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