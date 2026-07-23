NM Tribes Move To Block Kalshi Offerings On Native Land

By Alex Lawson ( July 23, 2026, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Four indigenous nations have asked a New Mexico federal judge to stop Kalshi from offering sports-related contracts on their lands, arguing that the prediction market giant is plainly violating laws that give the tribes sole authority over sports betting....
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