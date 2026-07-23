Jenzabar Investor Sues Board Over Alleged Power Grab

By Jarek Rutz ( July 23, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A Jenzabar Inc. stockholder has sued three current and former directors of the private education technology company in the Delaware Chancery Court, accusing them of seizing control of the board and awarding themselves outsized pay packages without proper oversight....
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