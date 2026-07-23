Seagate Urges Justices Not To Review NHK Antitrust Case

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 23, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Seagate Technology LLC is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Ninth Circuit decision reviving portions of its price-fixing suit against NHK Spring Co. Ltd., arguing that NHK's petition mischaracterizes how the Ninth Circuit applied the Foreign Trade and Antitrust Improvements Act....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.