Ga. Panel Says Closed Courtroom For Child Testimony OK
By Parker Quinlan ( July 23, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that a man convicted of sex crimes was given a fair trial even though the courtroom was temporarily closed while his 12-year-old victim was allowed to testify because state law requires that the identity of juvenile witnesses be protected....
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