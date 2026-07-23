9th Circ. Urged To Keep Reddit Moderator Subpoenas Alive
By Ivan Moreno ( July 23, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A YouTube creator's production company has pressed the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid by anonymous Reddit moderators to block subpoenas seeking their identities, arguing that a federal judge properly found the company presented sufficient evidence that they facilitated alleged copyright infringement by directing people to livestreamed "watch parties" of its content....
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