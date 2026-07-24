Federal Vote Costs Mexican Removal Relief
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 24, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man who admitted to voting in a federal election lost a bid to undo his removal after the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that the fact he did not know he was ineligible to vote did not matter....
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