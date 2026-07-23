Texas Lab, Investors To Pay $24M In COVID-19 Testing Scheme
By Gina Kim ( July 23, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Owners of a Dallas medical testing laboratory and their investors will altogether pay $24 million to resolve allegations that they ran afoul of the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare for unnecessary respiratory pathogen panel testing for seniors in assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic....
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