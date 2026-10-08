New USPTO GC Vows Government Won't 'Micromanage' IP

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 8, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- John Duffy, the new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office general counsel and acting solicitor, told patent professionals gathered in San Francisco on Thursday that the economic use of patent rights is best handled by the private sector and that governments here and elsewhere shouldn't "micromanage the commerce of intellectual properties."...
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