Contractor Challenges New FAR Terms In GSA Solicitation
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 23, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A federal contractor has asserted in a complaint at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the General Services Administration's adoption of sweeping changes to federal acquisition regulations violates notice and comment requirements and imposes considerable costs on the company....
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