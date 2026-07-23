Conn. Banking Dept. Says Debt Servicer Lacks Key Atty Ties

By Aaron Keller ( July 23, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois servicing company that says it provides administrative services to debt relief lawyers cannot avoid Connecticut Department of Banking enforcement efforts because it does not appear to be connected to licensed in-state attorneys, the department has said, urging a state judge to dismiss a challenge to its authority....
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