Kate Hudson Activewear Customer Drops Tariff Refund Claim
By Lauraann Wood ( July 23, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A customer of Kate Hudson's activewear business Fabletics has dropped her claim for refunds of global tariffs she alleged the actress's company passed on to customers before the U.S. Supreme Court found them illegal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.