FINRA Fines Tastytrade Over Best Execution Rule Compliance

By Sydney Price ( July 23, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Online brokerage platform operator Tastytrade will pay the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority $850,000 to end claims that it did not meet "best execution" standards when it failed to properly review the transaction quality of customers' equity orders....
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