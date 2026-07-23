EEOC, UPenn Resolve Fight Over Jewish Workers' Info

By Grace Elletson ( July 23, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission struck a deal to end their battle over a subpoena seeking contact information of Jewish UPenn employees after the agency agreed to back away from enforcing it, the parties told the Third Circuit on Thursday....
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