Samsung Seeks $1B Bond If Pictiva's Injunction Bid Granted

By Craig Clough ( July 23, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Three Samsung entities urged a Texas federal judge on Wednesday to reject Pictiva's motion for a preliminary injunction to ban them from selling high-end QD-OLED TVs while a suit over Pictiva's patents plays out, but said if such extraordinary relief is granted, it should come with a $1 billion bond....
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