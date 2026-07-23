PTAB Revives Ioengine Data Patent In Roku Reexam Case

By Theresa Schliep ( July 23, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has reversed an examiner's decision to strike claims in an Ioengine LLC data processing patent that was challenged by Roku, faulting the examiner's reading and application of relevant pieces of prior art....
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