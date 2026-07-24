7th Circ. Says Jurors Should Weigh HR Manager's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( July 24, 2026, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit reopened a human resources manager's lawsuit accusing a metal castings company of firing her for investigating and documenting workplace harassment, ruling a jury should have a chance to determine whether her termination was connected to her reports....
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