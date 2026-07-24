Onsemi Beats Securities Suit Over Supply Deal Statements

By Sydney Price ( July 24, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor manufacturing company Onsemi has beaten a shareholder's suit accusing it of misleading investors about the value of its long-term customer contracts, with an Arizona federal court ruling that the third version of the complaint suffers from the same pleading defects as its predecessors....
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