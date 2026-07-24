GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( July 24, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- General counsel are gearing up again to help their companies adapt to the impact of a new round of U.S. tariffs. And the chief legal officer of Alphabet and Google lashed out at the European Commission over search engine changes it is demanding, after the EU imposed a $1 billion fine on Google for violating competition laws....
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