Federal Bill Seeks CDC Set-Aside For Tribal Health

By Crystal Owens ( July 24, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A coalition of U.S. lawmakers from New Mexico and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have introduced legislation that would guarantee that tribal nations have equal access to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Emergency Preparedness program....
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