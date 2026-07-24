Arbitration Court To Hear Senegal-Morocco Soccer Dispute
By David Steele ( July 24, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday announced that it would hear the appeal by Senegal's national soccer federation of the decision to take away its Africa Cup of Nations championship game victory and award it to Morocco....
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