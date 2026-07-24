Insulin Pen Lawsuit Against Novo Nordisk Headed For Trial
By Carla Baranauckas ( July 24, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge refused on Friday to give Griffin Health Services Corp. a loss in its lawsuit over allegedly inadequate warnings on Novo Nordisk insulin pens, finding the hospital raised triable questions about whether the company failed to alert nurses to contamination risks and criticizing Novo for filing multiple summary judgment motions....
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