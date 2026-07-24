Judge OKs Bans On Under-21 Handgun Sales, Possession

By Aaron Keller ( July 24, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has concluded a federal ban on handgun sales to individuals under 21 and state laws that more broadly bar the carrying and possession of handguns by people under that age, do not violate the Second Amendment because they are consistent with historical traditions....
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